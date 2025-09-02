PDT Partners LLC Increases Stake in Insperity, Inc. $NSP

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 273.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Insperity worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in Insperity by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,484,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,423,000 after buying an additional 312,217 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,899,000 after buying an additional 78,888 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,370,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,314,000 after buying an additional 44,004 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Insperity by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 787,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,273,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Insperity by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,547,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

NYSE NSP opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 0.48. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.14 and a 12 month high of $95.98.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Insperity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-2.51 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 226.42%.

In related news, Director Eli Jones bought 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.41 per share, with a total value of $100,083.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,382.27. This represents a 20.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol R. Kaufman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.24 per share, with a total value of $226,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 47,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,311.08. This trade represents a 11.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 20,194 shares of company stock worth $925,981. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

