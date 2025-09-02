PDT Partners LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex, Inc. $VERX

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 258.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,565 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex by 30.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,200,000 after purchasing an additional 686,145 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex by 63.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,054,000 after purchasing an additional 939,031 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex by 42.1% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,043,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,533,000 after purchasing an additional 605,617 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 32.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,531,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,633,000 after buying an additional 373,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 46.9% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,511,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after buying an additional 482,669 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vertex

In related news, insider Jeffrey Westphal sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $115,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,562.75. This trade represents a 99.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 157,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $5,672,412.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 196,841 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,497.13. The trade was a 44.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,405,000 shares of company stock worth $130,136,108 over the last three months. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Stock Up 1.9%

VERX opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $35.55. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.45 and a fifty-two week high of $60.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.24, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Vertex had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a positive return on equity of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VERX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Vertex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Vertex and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Vertex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

