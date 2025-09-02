PDT Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Warby Parker Inc. $WRBY

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 256.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,789 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 231.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRBY stock opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.72 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRBY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,347 shares in the company, valued at $711,793.17. This represents a 63.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $141,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,349.24. The trade was a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,280 over the last 90 days. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

