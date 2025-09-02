Knife River Corporation $KNF Shares Sold by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. cut its stake in shares of Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned approximately 0.10% of Knife River worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Knife River by 2.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Knife River by 135.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knife River by 9.6% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,239,000 after acquiring an additional 94,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knife River by 32.6% during the first quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 59,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knife River Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of KNF stock opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.23. Knife River Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $833.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.26 million. Knife River had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Knife River has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Knife River from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Knife River currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

