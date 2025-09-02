TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

TEL has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.55.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $206.33 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $212.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.46 and its 200-day moving average is $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $403,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,155.20. This represents a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total transaction of $10,198,062.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,524.26. This represents a 69.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $22,425,847 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,881,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,353,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $609,158,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 39,846.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $174,700,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.