Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.79, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $694.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $49,985.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,696.96. This trade represents a 1.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,783 shares of company stock worth $150,129. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 37,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,792,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,471,000 after purchasing an additional 218,395 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 357,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,135 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,056,000. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 325,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

