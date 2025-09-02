PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.1667.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

PBF stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.16. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 48,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $872,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,823,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,514,729.02. This represents a 0.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 761.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 194.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

