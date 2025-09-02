Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $16.97 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $16,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 85.1% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 61.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,824,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 155.1% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 106,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 64,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $272,951.91. Following the sale, the director owned 2,284,568 shares in the company, valued at $82,038,836.88. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,320.26. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,601 shares of company stock worth $15,228,872 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

