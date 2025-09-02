Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $15,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 512.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $683.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $700.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $644.06. The company has a market capitalization of $139.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.71. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $319.07 and a 1 year high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $652.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.07.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

