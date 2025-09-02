Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $15,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 512.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology stock opened at $683.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $700.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $644.06. The company has a market capitalization of $139.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.71. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $319.07 and a 1 year high of $785.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $652.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.07.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
