Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 157.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,336,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,206,000 after buying an additional 338,133 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 79,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $129.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

