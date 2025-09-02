Chiron Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. $WBA

Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,602 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WBA

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.