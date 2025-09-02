Comparing LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) & EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) and EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and EZCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 11.50% 14.67% 7.17% EZCORP 7.96% 11.85% 6.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LexinFintech and EZCORP”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.95 billion 0.55 $150.76 million $1.27 4.98 EZCORP $1.16 billion 0.87 $83.10 million $1.28 13.02

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than EZCORP. LexinFintech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EZCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

LexinFintech has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EZCORP has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LexinFintech and EZCORP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 0 2 0 3.00 EZCORP 0 2 2 1 2.80

LexinFintech presently has a consensus target price of $13.60, indicating a potential upside of 115.19%. EZCORP has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.98%. Given LexinFintech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than EZCORP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.8% of EZCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of EZCORP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LexinFintech beats EZCORP on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LexinFintech

(Get Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services for financial institution customers and partners to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About EZCORP

(Get Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. It also retails merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. In addition, the company provides EZ+, a web-based application that allow customers to manage their pawn transactions, layaways, and loyalty rewards online. Further, it operates under the EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, GuatePrenda, and MaxiEfectivo brands. EZCORP, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.