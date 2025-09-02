Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Price

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 to GBX 290 in a research report released on Monday morning,Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LIO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 365 target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 310 target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liontrust Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 321.67.

LON LIO opened at GBX 332 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 367.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 373.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. Liontrust Asset Management has a one year low of GBX 301.50 and a one year high of GBX 647. The firm has a market cap of £208.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,267.18, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 55.56 EPS for the quarter. Liontrust Asset Management had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 39.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liontrust Asset Management will post 69.828816 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

