Financial Analysis: Medifast (NYSE:MED) vs. GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF)

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Free Report) and Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medifast has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Medifast”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $10.62 million 0.00 $48.29 million $1.32 N/A Medifast $602.46 million 0.26 $2.09 million $0.32 43.94

GLG Life Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Medifast. GLG Life Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medifast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Medifast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech 498.04% N/A -76.15% Medifast 0.76% 2.00% 1.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GLG Life Tech and Medifast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Medifast 0 1 0 0 2.00

Medifast has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.35%. Given Medifast’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medifast is more favorable than GLG Life Tech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of Medifast shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Medifast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medifast beats GLG Life Tech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corporation researches for, develops, grows, refines, and produces natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit in Canada and internationally. It also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; REB M GOLD, a bioconverted Rebaudioside M and Rebaudioside D. sweetener; and natural ingredients. It serves in the food and beverage industry. The company was formerly known as GLG Life Tech Limited and changed its name to GLG Life Tech Corporation in March 2007. GLG Life Tech Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names. The company markets its products through point-of-sale transactions, as well as through ecommerce platform. Medifast, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

