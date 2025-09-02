1stdibs.com’s (DIBS) Sell (E+) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (e+) rating on shares of 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of 1stdibs.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.07. 1stdibs.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 million. 1stdibs.com had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. Research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.com will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.com in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of 1stdibs.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 20,805 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of 1stdibs.com by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 80,693 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,076,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.com in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

