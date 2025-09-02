Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BIOX. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bioceres Crop Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOX opened at $2.79 on Friday. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.96 million, a P/E ratio of -19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIOX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3,535.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 62.9% during the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 26,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 58.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

