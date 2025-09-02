Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Shares Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF – Get Free Report) were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 3,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 17,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.
Seven Generations Energy Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71.
About Seven Generations Energy
Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.
