Betterment LLC Sells 2,087 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Betterment LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 47,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SPTI stock opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.