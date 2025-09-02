Betterment LLC Has $609,000 Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Betterment LLC lessened its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.