3,085 Shares in Citigroup Inc. $C Bought by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Citigroup by 341.9% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 217,454 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.54.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.57 and a 200-day moving average of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

