MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA Shares Sold by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. reduced its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 3,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSA Safety Incorporporated alerts:

MSA Safety Incorporporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $170.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.52. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 52-week low of $127.86 and a 52-week high of $187.41.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety Incorporporated ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $474.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.46 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSA

MSA Safety Incorporporated Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Incorporporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety Incorporporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.