Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 84.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 788,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,401,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in American Noble Gas were worth $14,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Noble Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $4,465,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in American Noble Gas by 263.1% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,403,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,742 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of American Noble Gas by 46.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 131,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 41,592 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its stake in shares of American Noble Gas by 224.5% in the first quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 77,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 53,628 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Noble Gas by 272.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 111,553 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Noble Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06. American Noble Gas Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $23.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Noble Gas ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. American Noble Gas had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 16.42%.The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. American Noble Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Noble Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.

American Noble Gas Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Stories

