Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195,381 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 125.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.18.

ZI opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 363.45, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

