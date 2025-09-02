Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $737,318,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3,866.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,022,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,310 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,397 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 210.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,966,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,602,000 after buying an additional 1,333,839 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 12,707.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,126,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,503,000 after buying an additional 1,117,646 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.0%

Emerson Electric stock opened at $131.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.17. The firm has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Bank of America lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

