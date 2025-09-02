Twin Tree Management LP Reduces Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,665 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $5,475,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 70,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $4,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,274,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,721,784.72. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $68.00 price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial set a $80.00 price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Zacks Research raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 0.1%

SMG stock opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $45.61 and a 52-week high of $93.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 1.98.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.40. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a net margin of 1.54%.The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500- EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 347.37%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

