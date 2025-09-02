Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lessened its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,464 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,652,437,000 after purchasing an additional 827,851 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,281,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,054,513,000 after purchasing an additional 40,758 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,466,751,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,362,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $160.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $277.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.77. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

