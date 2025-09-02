First Manhattan CO. LLC. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,514 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% in the first quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD opened at $318.07 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $228.52 and a 1-year high of $318.09. The company has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.19.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

