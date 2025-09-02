Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 261,694 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 80.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,694 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 805.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.7%

STZ stock opened at $161.82 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $156.17 and a 12 month high of $261.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.30 and its 200 day moving average is $175.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of -67.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.35.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

