United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,303 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. BNP Paribas Exane raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $87.54 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $145.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.71.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.