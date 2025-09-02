MAI Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 488.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,977,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,020,000 after buying an additional 7,451,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,515,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,350 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,742,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,912,000 after purchasing an additional 411,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11,389.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 313,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,843,000 after purchasing an additional 310,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $88.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.35. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $88.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.4009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

