D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Holdings Raised by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $169.66 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.36.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Wedbush raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.R. Horton

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,046.10. This trade represents a 49.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.