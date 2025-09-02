MAI Capital Management Buys 1,174 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March $PMAR

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.59% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 282,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 50,561 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 82,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 288,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,508,000 after acquiring an additional 77,233 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 2.0%

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.11. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $685.66 million, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

