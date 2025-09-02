Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 104 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,624,000 after purchasing an additional 157,372 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,382,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,851,000 after purchasing an additional 94,406 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,022,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,742 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,629,000 after purchasing an additional 220,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,821.7% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 773,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,078,000 after purchasing an additional 733,309 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7%

VOT opened at $289.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.64 and a 12-month high of $295.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.67 and a 200-day moving average of $265.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

