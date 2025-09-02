Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $931,211,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9,534.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,207,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,497 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,677,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 536,413 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,632,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 313.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 239,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 181,562 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $119.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.30. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $91.80 and a one year high of $116.51.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.