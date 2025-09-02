Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,083,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 169,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 32,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3876 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

