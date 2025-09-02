Berenberg Bank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Stock Price

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 to GBX 150 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.68% from the company’s current price.

Michelmersh Brick Stock Down 9.4%

Shares of MBH opened at GBX 88.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £81.56 million, a PE ratio of 1,368.42 and a beta of 1.01. Michelmersh Brick has a 12 month low of GBX 88 and a 12 month high of GBX 119. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 107.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 106.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX 3.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Michelmersh Brick had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Michelmersh Brick will post 10.3053435 EPS for the current year.

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile

Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC is a business with seven market leading brands: Blockleys, Carlton, Charnwood, Freshfield Lane, Michelmersh, Hathern Terra Cotta and Floren. These divisions operate within a fully integrated business combining the manufacture of clay bricks and pavers. The Group also includes a landfill operator, New Acres Limited, and seeks to develop future landfill and development opportunities on ancillary land assets.

Established in 1997 the Company has grown through acquisition and organic growth into a profitable and asset rich business, producing over 120 million clay bricks and pavers per annum.

