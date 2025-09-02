Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 24,456 Shares of DXC Technology Company. $DXC

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 135.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,456 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in DXC Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 35,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in DXC Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 97,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.60.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.16. DXC Technology Company. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 2.96%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. DXC Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

