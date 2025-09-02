ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) & Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Financial Analysis

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) and Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Cheniere Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global 5.77% 8.34% 1.14% Cheniere Energy Partners 24.62% -503.86% 13.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Cheniere Energy Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global $1.14 billion 2.43 $45.00 million $0.32 23.78 Cheniere Energy Partners $8.70 billion 3.07 $2.51 billion $4.12 13.39

Cheniere Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than ReNew Energy Global. Cheniere Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReNew Energy Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ReNew Energy Global and Cheniere Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cheniere Energy Partners 5 0 0 0 1.00

ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.45%. Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $54.60, indicating a potential downside of 1.06%. Given Cheniere Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cheniere Energy Partners is more favorable than ReNew Energy Global.

Risk & Volatility

ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners beats ReNew Energy Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. It also owns a natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, Inc.

