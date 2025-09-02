Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.4444.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $138.73 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

