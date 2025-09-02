CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

In related news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,837.35. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,330,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 319,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,790,620.97. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 315.9% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.96, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

