Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO Stock Position Raised by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.12% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGGO. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.