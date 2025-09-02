Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Insider Sells £95,206.50 in Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Giles Wilson sold 105,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90, for a total value of £95,206.50.

Giles Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

On Monday, September 1st, Giles Wilson bought 30,019 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 91 per share, with a total value of £27,317.29.

On Monday, August 11th, Giles Wilson bought 194 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 77 per share, with a total value of £149.38.

On Friday, July 11th, Giles Wilson bought 194 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 77 per share, with a total value of £149.38.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Giles Wilson bought 189 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 79 per share, with a total value of £149.31.

Dr. Martens Price Performance

DOCS stock opened at GBX 90.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 66.52. The stock has a market cap of £871.28 million, a PE ratio of 18,046.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27. Dr. Martens plc has a 1 year low of GBX 43.02 and a 1 year high of GBX 94.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dr. Martens ( LON:DOCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Dr. Martens plc will post 2.5809394 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Dr. Martens from GBX 7,000 to GBX 6,000 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Dr. Martens to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,000.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCS

About Dr. Martens

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally

produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.