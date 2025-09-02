Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 124.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,060,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,637 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6,649.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 878,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 865,113 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,965,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 396,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,725,000 after buying an additional 293,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,522,000 after buying an additional 275,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Zen upgraded Liberty Broadband to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.28. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 1-year low of $57.91 and a 1-year high of $104.00.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

