Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 7,984 Shares of Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.65.

Antero Resources Stock Down 0.7%

AR stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $44.01.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

