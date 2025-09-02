DRW Securities LLC Sells 170,400 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

DRW Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,400 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.1%

XEL opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.66 and a 12 month high of $74.57.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.