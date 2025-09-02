DRW Securities LLC Raises Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Airlines

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,654.76. This trade represents a 24.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $82,917.00. Following the sale, the director owned 829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,375.77. This trade represents a 52.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.