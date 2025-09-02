Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 1,651 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60,610.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,419,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,346 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $532,360,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,577,000 after purchasing an additional 523,800 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,991,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 933,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $485,479,000 after purchasing an additional 419,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total value of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,896 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,438. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.00.

View Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE TMO opened at $493.05 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.50. The stock has a market cap of $186.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.