DRW Securities LLC Invests $220,000 in Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 5.8% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 5.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 73.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Integer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 7.9% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Integer from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Integer from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Integer from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $1,051,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,815.20. This represents a 28.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Spence sold 14,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,774,280.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,856.78. The trade was a 43.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Integer Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Integer stock opened at $107.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.41. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $104.93 and a 52 week high of $146.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.37 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.510 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.