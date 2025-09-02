DRW Securities LLC Takes $266,000 Position in EchoStar Corporation $SATS

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in EchoStar by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in EchoStar by 8,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in EchoStar by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in EchoStar by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar stock opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. EchoStar Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.06. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SATS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on EchoStar from $43.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EchoStar from $25.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EchoStar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

