DRW Securities LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. $PAA

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,698,000 after buying an additional 358,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE PAA opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.73%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.